National Guard helicopter crashes near Utah ski resort
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At least one Blackhawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.
Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.
Shortly after the crash near the Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area was closed to skiing, as well as a lift and a tram.
Police are responding to the site about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake did not immediately have additional details.
The Utah National Guard is also investigating.
Judge convicts man in Indiana police officer’s 2017 killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who came to his aid following a car crash was convicted Tuesday in the officer’s slaying.
Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner announced to a courtroom filled with law enforcement officers that he found Jason Brown guilty of murder in the death of 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.
Brown, who was also convicted of a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, will be sentenced on April 8. He faces up to 65 years in prison on the murder charge.
Brown was dangling upside down by his seatbelt on July 27, 2017, when Allan approached after the single-car crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Allan attempted to crawl into the vehicle to keep Brown calm until paramedics arrived, prosecutors said.
Moments later, Brown shot Allan 11 times, fatally wounding the officer.
Two other officers then opened fire on Brown, wounding him.
Allan, who was married and had two sons, was a full-time officer with the Southport Police Department in the 2,000-person municipality on the south side of Indianapolis.
Prosecutors agreed in December to drop their death penalty request in exchange for the judge, instead of a jury, hearing the case.
The defense argued that Brown suffered a seizure before the crash and was not conscious of the fact he was shooting at an officer. But a doctor who treated Brown following the crash testified that he saw no evidence of a seizure.
Supreme Court won’t take Dakota Access Pipeline case
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider an appeal of a lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline, meaning that an ongoing environmental review of the pipeline will continue.
Dakota Access, which is controlled by Texas-based Energy Transfer, appealed a lower court ruling that affirmed the need for a more thorough environmental study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The Corps issued an easement for the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing in 2017, but a federal judge concluded in 2020 that a prior environmental analysis of the line was inadequate and revoked the permit. The outcome of the new environmental review, which the agency began in September 2020, will determine whether the Corps reissues the permit.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is concerned that the pipeline could break and that an oil spill could ruin its water supply. The line passes under the Missouri River upstream from its reservation. The tribe first sued over the pipeline five years ago.
Energy Transfer and the Corps maintain the line is safe.
The Supreme Court justices did not offer any rationale Tuesday on why they declined to take the case. The court typically selects about 100 cases a year out of thousands of requests.
The pipeline has operated since 2017 and was the target of large protests in south-central North Dakota during construction.