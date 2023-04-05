It’s National Public Health Week! This is the time each year that public health celebrates the dedicated and hardworking people who work tirelessly to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in every city, county, and state in our nation. I hope you will join me in telling the team at the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County how much they are appreciated and how important the work they do is to our communities. We are a small-but-mighty team of public health professionals who strive to meet the needs of those in our county who might otherwise not have a place to go for health care or health-related services.
Over the course of this week, we will celebrate public health by exploring specific daily themes. First, however, let me share the image below that contains the names of all those who work with DOH-Highlands to the benefit of everyone in our county and state. They are the true superheroes of our day and deserve to have this week to shine!
Monday’s theme is Community. Community is about where we are and our connections with others. The past few years have challenged this concept, limiting our connections and impacting our ability to truly communicate. Now that things are more back to normal, let’s find ways to re-engage socially. Join a sports league or community garden. Attend community meetings and really participate. Advocate for health with elected officials. Studies show that people who feel connected to others and have a network of support may live longer. That’s what public health is all about!
On Tuesday, we focus on Violence Prevention. National data tells us that gun-related deaths are at the highest levels in a decade. It also shows that almost one-in-three women and one-in-four men experience some form of intimate partner violence. And there were 618,000 victims of child abuse or neglect reported nationally in 2020. While not all communities experience the same level or type of violence, it is critical that concerned citizens work with local officials to create community-based, culture-specific strategies for building safer environments for everyone.
Wednesday’s focus is on Reproductive and Sexual Health. People who receive education about and have access to quality reproductive and sexual health care can live happier and healthier lives. The primary care clinic at DOH-Highlands offers family planning services to both men and women and can provide health education on reproductive and sexual health topics specific to each client’s needs.
Thursday our topic is Mental Health. During our 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, the lack of mental health services in Highlands was a recurrent theme. It is now one of DOH-Highlands’ strategic priorities for the next three years. Nationally, one-in-five adults experience mental illness, with anxiety, bipolar disorders, and depression among the most common diagnoses. Unfortunately, the pandemic caused an increase in mental health concerns within our communities. You can help. Volunteer at a local organization. Attend walks and fundraisers for non-profits that provide mental health resources within our community. Advocate for more services with your local politicians. Focusing on our own mental health is important, too. Practicing mindfulness, eating well, increasing physical activity levels, and getting enough rest all have been shown to improve mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, don’t wait. Speak to your health care provider or call 988, the new national mental health hot line.
Rural Health is Friday’s topic. This one definitely hits home. Fourteen percent of Americans live in rural areas, like Highlands County, where there are higher rates of smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Rural residents are more at risk for poor health outcomes because of disparities such as poverty, food deserts, exposure to certain environmental hazards, and less time for leisure activity. They may also have less access to health care because of fewer providers/facilities and more transportation barriers. DOH-Highlands offers a range of health services to all residents in our county to help overcome some of these disadvantages, especially for those who lack health insurance. Together, we can help overcome the higher risk of death from heart disease, cancer, stroke, and chronic lower respiratory disease that impacts rural areas. We also offer free Naloxone kits to anyone who wants them…no questions asked. This program is designed to reduce the rate of opioid overdoses in our county and offers an immediate emergency response resource for those with friends or loved ones who struggle with substance use disorders.
For Saturday and Sunday, we explore the topics of Accessibility and Food and Nutrition. About 26% of Americans have a disability, with Native Americans and senior citizens most affected. People with disabilities are also more likely to have heart disease, be smokers, and have diabetes than others. In addition, one-in-three adults with disabilities does not have a primary care provider and may have unmet health needs due to financial concerns. Each of us can advocate for public health programs that help bridge this gap. Access to healthy foods is also a crucial part of health, especially for children, and disabled residents are more likely to have difficulty getting nutritious foods due to additional barriers. Supporting local farmer’s markets will go a long way toward increasing access to healthy foods for many in our communities. Qualified families that participate in WIC and SNAP programs have better health outcomes for their children and can stretch limited food budgets.
Overall, this is a busy week. So much of what we do in public health is behind the scenes. When we do our jobs well, nobody knows, and that’s great. But once in a while it’s nice to be able to just say “Thank you”.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.