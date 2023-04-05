Names

It’s National Public Health Week! This is the time each year that public health celebrates the dedicated and hardworking people who work tirelessly to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in every city, county, and state in our nation. I hope you will join me in telling the team at the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County how much they are appreciated and how important the work they do is to our communities. We are a small-but-mighty team of public health professionals who strive to meet the needs of those in our county who might otherwise not have a place to go for health care or health-related services.

Over the course of this week, we will celebrate public health by exploring specific daily themes. First, however, let me share the image below that contains the names of all those who work with DOH-Highlands to the benefit of everyone in our county and state. They are the true superheroes of our day and deserve to have this week to shine!

Recommended for you