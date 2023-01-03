LAKE PLACID — Tim Zimmerman and The King's Brass will be appearing in concert at First Presbyterian Church’s Genesis Center on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. The King’s Brass present hymn classics with a contemporary flair and feature three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion, and keyboards. These instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that will be enjoyed by all generations and have served as a highlight of the musical life of Highlands County’s winter season for many years. Their concerts have been applauded by secular and sacred music critics throughout the country as “innovative ... well-played” and “superb in every way.”
The King’s Brass, formed four decades ago in Detroit, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. Based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the group plays over 150 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations, and has recently released their eighteenth full length album titled “Christmas JOY” with guest organist Samuel Metzger, formerly of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale. They have also collaborated with numerous other artists through the years, with nationally-televised appearances with Diane Bish on “The Joy of Music.”