Russia Ukraine War NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg left, talks during joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg defiantly declared Thursday that Ukraine’s “rightful place” is in the military alliance and pledged more support for the country on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg, who has been instrumental in marshaling support from NATO members, to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armored equipment.

