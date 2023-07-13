Lithuania NATO Summit

United States President Joe Biden, second left, shakes hands with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

 PAVEL GOLOVKIN/AP PHOTO

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the new NATO-Ukraine Council, a permanent body where the 31 allies and Ukraine can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.

