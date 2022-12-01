Romania NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the attendees on the second day of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 ANDREEA ALEXANDRU/AP PHOTO

BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO turned its attention on Wednesday to three countries shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova — as the military alliance struggles to extend its security umbrella across Europe.

At talks in Romania, the foreign ministers of the three countries met with their NATO counterparts to discuss ways that the world’s biggest security organization might be able to help, as the war in Ukraine exposes them to political, energy and territorial uncertainty.

