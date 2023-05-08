USS Cooperstown

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) prior to the ship’s commissioning ceremony, Saturday, in New York. On Saturday, the U.S. Navy commissioned the USS Cooperstown in honor of 70 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame players who served in the military during wartime.

 Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin C. Leitner/U.S. Navy via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned the USS Cooperstown in honor of 70 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame players who served in the military during wartime.

The littoral combat ship is named after the village in New York state where the Hall is located.

