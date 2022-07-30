Navy Robotic Ships

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022. The Navy is expediting development of drone ships aimed at expanding the reach of offensive firepower while keeping sailors on traditional warships farther from harm’s way.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan, via AP

Facing a growing threat from China, the Navy envisions drone ships keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower, and keeping sailors out of harm’s way.

The Navy is speeding development of those robotic ships as an affordable way to keep pace with China’s growing fleet while vowing not to repeat costly shipbuilding blunders from recent years.

Recommended for you