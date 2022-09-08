Navy Destroyer

An Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer is christened at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, Aug. 1, 2009. The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years but will soon be replaced by a new destroyer that will feature lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO, FILE

BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder.

Now, the Navy is getting ready to turn the page as it looks to a future ship brimming with lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph.

Recommended for you