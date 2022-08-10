Abortion-North Carolina

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in favor of protecting abortion access alongside U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross at a press conference at the North Carolina Department of Justice in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Stein, an abortion rights supporter, has recused himself from involvement in a case that could reinstate a 20-week abortion ban.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina attorney general’s office, representing defendants in a 2019 case that blocked a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, has joined plaintiffs in asking a federal court not to restore the ban after the judge suggested his injunction “may now be contrary to law.”

Reinstating restrictions in the aftermath of the June U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade would create “significant risk of public confusion” about the availability and legality of abortion services in North Carolina, the attorney general’s office argued in a brief filed late Monday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

