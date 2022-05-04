SEBRING — A negligence lawsuit has been filed against the City of Sebring seeking a jury trial and damages in excess of $30,000 for an injury reportedly incurring at the downtown fire station.
The complaint filed in April in the 10 Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, was on behalf of David Pieski of Seminole County, who on Nov. 4, 2020, was a hazardous inspector, training employees at the Sebring Fire Station at 301 N. Mango St., Sebring, when a post indicator valve fell onto his big toe.
The complaint, filed my Morgan & Morgan attorney Stephanie Ritt, states the City of Sebring negligently failed to maintain or adequately maintain its premises at the fire station.
The city allegedly failed to warn or adequately warn Pieski of the danger of coming into contact with the post indicator valve decoration in the training room, according to the complaint.
Pieski incurred a permanent injury, the complaint notes.
A summons was issued by the court on April 26 to provide the City of Sebring with notification of the lawsuit and informing the city it has 20 days to respond with a written defense.