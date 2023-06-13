A neighbor wielding a knife may have saved a woman from an attempted sexual assault in her own residence. JaJa Robert Skyers, 57, of Avon Park is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail after being arrested on Sunday morning. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office collared Skyers, who is being charged with multiple felonies including burglary with assault, attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

According to the HCSO arrest report, Skyers knocked on the victim’s door of the woman’s home, which she opened thinking it was a neighbor. It didn’t take long for her to realize the man was a stranger. The victim told deputies that Skyers asked to enter the residence and offered the woman money.

