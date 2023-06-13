A neighbor wielding a knife may have saved a woman from an attempted sexual assault in her own residence. JaJa Robert Skyers, 57, of Avon Park is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail after being arrested on Sunday morning. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office collared Skyers, who is being charged with multiple felonies including burglary with assault, attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.
According to the HCSO arrest report, Skyers knocked on the victim’s door of the woman’s home, which she opened thinking it was a neighbor. It didn’t take long for her to realize the man was a stranger. The victim told deputies that Skyers asked to enter the residence and offered the woman money.
The victim tried to close the door but Skyers allegedly put his arm inside the door and forced it open, even as the victim tried pushing it shut. When Skyers entered, he shut the door and allegedly grabbed the victim and threw her on the bed, a short distance away.
As the attack continued, the victim was screaming for help, hoping a neighbor was around to help. The neighbor with the knife demanded Skyers leave.
The victim and a Good Samaritan were able to describe the suspect and direction of his travel on foot. Deputies noted a laceration to the victim’s leg.
Deputies found Skyers at his residence on the 300 block of East Hal McRae Boulevard. Skyers was identified in a photo lineup. He said the witness and victim were lying.