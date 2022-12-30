SEBRING — Neighborhood Church Sebring will host its first ever Bible Read Through beginning on Jan. 1. Each day of the first week of 2023, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., will be divided into 30-minute reading times where the Bible will be read aloud in its entirety from Genesis to Revelation. Anyone can sign up to read, and anyone can come to listen to the Word of God being read aloud.
One person will be designated to read aloud from the front of the room every 30 minutes from the same large print ESV Bible, while those gathered listen. Anyone not comfortable reading aloud is welcome to come and listen as their schedules allow. They anticipate participation from all ages. Kids are welcome. There will be a variety of spaces set up for various ages.