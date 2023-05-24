Although the sign facing Crestmore Drive at the corner of Anderson Street is faded and the property still empty after over a year, there are signs of life as work has begun on the “Grow” Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden.
Why is it taking so long?
The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is a publicly funded 501c3. As such, the agency is required to follow all regulatory and compliance requirements for any project that is funded through charitable donations, grants, corporate funds and foundations. Building to code and grant criteria is formidable and very expensive (e.g., obtaining permits, EPA environmental approval, surveys, zoning exceptions, property setbacks, engineer drawings, bids — which must include minority and woman-owned businesses, attorney review for certain grants, and a minimum of three bids for each major task).
The council met all of the bid requirements including hiring a woman-owned business and minority-owned businesses among the other successful bids awarded. Lagrow Irrigation won the bid for the well/irrigation, concrete bid was won by Albert Walker Concrete, the electrical bid was won by Central Contractors, fencing bid was won by Brooker Fencing, the bid for trees was won by Griffin Trees, and engineer design bid was won by HousePlans Design Group.
The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is very excited and appreciates the continued support of community-minded businesses, citizens, friends, foundations and other service organizations. The garden project is led by Teddy Callahan, owner of Callahan Transport and treasurer of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council.
All projects by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council are designed to bring value, beautification and practical use for friends and families in the local neighborhood, town, county and state. For more information, call 863-318-7481, visit website at http://www.hpng.org, or email at highwaypark@yahoo.com.