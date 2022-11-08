Plant Fire Georgia

Members with the Waynesville Fire and Rescue Department take a break from battling large fire that burned inside a chemical plant on the coast of Georgia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga.

 STEPHEN B. MORTON/AP PHOTO

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A large fire burned Monday inside a chemical plant on the coast of Georgia, where authorities ordered about 100 nearby homes to evacuate because of threats from toxic smoke and potential explosions.

Emergency responders safely evacuated a small handful of employees working when the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Monday at the plant outside the port city of Brunswick, Georgia, said fire Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, who was on the scene with fire crews from Jacksonville, Florida, sent to help battle the flames.

