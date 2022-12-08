Nepal Politics

An election commission staff separates ballot papers to count a day after the general election in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 21, 2022. Nepal has finished counting the votes that were cast in the Nov. 20 parliamentary elections, an election official said Wednesday, in polls that will ultimately determine the next prime minister. But formation of a new government could take days as no single party has secured a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament.

 NIRANJAN SHRESTHA/AP PHOTO, FILE

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has finished counting the votes that were cast in the Nov. 20 parliamentary elections, an election official said Wednesday, in polls that will ultimately determine the next prime minister.

But formation of a new government could take days as no single party has secured a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament.

