Austria Neutrality

Flags wave in the wind in front of the entrance of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, OSCE, in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 15, 2022. Neutral Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas to sanctioned Russian lawmakers for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna from Feb. 23 until Feb. 24, 2023. The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in while trying to maintain its longstanding position of military neutrality during the war in Ukraine. 

 LISA LEUTNER/AP PHOTO, FILE

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas that will allow sanctioned Russian lawmakers to attend a Vienna meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in while trying to maintain its longstanding position of military neutrality during the war in Ukraine. The Austrian government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago but also stressed the need to maintain diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Recommended for you