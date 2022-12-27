Endangered Wildflower Lithium Mine

In this photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity, Tiehm’s buckwheat grows in the high desert in the Silver Peak Range of western Nevada about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, in June 2019, where a lithium mine is planned. On Dec. 14, U.S. wildlife officials declared Tiehm’s buckwheat endangered.

 PATRICK DONNELLY/CENTER FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY via AP, FILE

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it’s known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday.

The Fish and Wildlife Service’s formal listing of Tiehm’s buckwheat and its accompanying designation of 910 acres (368 hectares) of critical habitat for the 6-inch-tall (15-centimeter-tall) flower with yellow blooms raises another potential hurdle for President Joe Biden’s “green energy” agenda.

Recommended for you