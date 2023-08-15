In the foster care system, there are never enough pajamas for a child’s first night bag, according to Jennifer Stirk with ECHO Ministries, one of Heartland For Children’s partners supporting children entering foster care. The Who I Am Foundation, Inc., with help from the Avon Park High School Rotary Club, want to change that.

On Sept. 30, The Who I Am Foundation and the Avon Park High School Interact Club, will host a 5K Foster Care Pajama Run around The Mile-long Mall (Main Street) in Downtown Avon Park. The race will be timed by none other than Chet Brojek, Avon Park High School’s former track coach.

