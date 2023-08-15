In the foster care system, there are never enough pajamas for a child’s first night bag, according to Jennifer Stirk with ECHO Ministries, one of Heartland For Children’s partners supporting children entering foster care. The Who I Am Foundation, Inc., with help from the Avon Park High School Rotary Club, want to change that.
On Sept. 30, The Who I Am Foundation and the Avon Park High School Interact Club, will host a 5K Foster Care Pajama Run around The Mile-long Mall (Main Street) in Downtown Avon Park. The race will be timed by none other than Chet Brojek, Avon Park High School’s former track coach.
A portion of each entry in the race will be used to purchase a set of pajamas. On race day, these pajamas will be presented to ECHO Ministries to become part of their “First Night” bag holding basic toiletries, a stuffed animal, a Who I Am Foundation Gift Bag and a new pair of pajamas.
The Who I Am Foundation, Inc. is just one of many organizations that the Avon Park Rotary Interact Club has supported with their community service hours. Foundation President Tracy Serdynski Stites said, “These students are amazing. To date, they have helped us create over 3,500 free healthcare support kits that have been distributed throughout Highlands County and over 1,500 Foster Care Gift Bags distributed throughout Central Florida. They are a blessing to work with.”
The Who I Am Foundation, Inc., a 501 c3 nonprofit based in Avon Park, was formed in honor of Tracy’s dad, Don Serdynski, lost to COVID on Aug. 15, 2020. Sixteen days prior to his death, Don drove himself to the local emergency room with COVID-like symptoms. He was admitted into the COVID Isolation Unit and soon after became non-verbal. At that time, no visitors were allowed into any healthcare facility. Tracy and her mom, Jo Ann, called every eight hours to get a status update from the nurses. The nurses were kind enough to lay the phone down next to Don’s ear so they could speak to him, even though he could not speak back.
Due to unusual circumstances, Tracy and her mom were given permission to go into the COVID Isolation Unit and into Don’s room. It was there in the unit where they found doctors and nurses desperately working to save their patients from this unexpected pandemic. During those five days, many healthcare team members came to talk to Tracy and her mom, if only to experience a moment of “normal” with a family sitting next to the bed of their loved one.
Tracy hung copies of photos from home along with her dad’s favorite Florida Gator championship flag. If her dad opened his eyes for any reason, she wanted him to see photos of his loved ones and his beloved Florida Gators. Those photos and the Florida Gator championship flag would soon play a pivotal role in the last moments of his life and the reason The Who I Am Foundation, Inc. was formed.
On Aug. 15, Tim Lanier, a young traveling nurse, was assigned to Don’s COVID Isolation Unit. Lanier arrived carrying a Florida Gator backpack and when the other nurses saw it, they told him a fellow Gator was a patient on the floor. He requested to work with Don during his shift. That night Don began to pass. Tim determined the family would not make it before Don died, so he held his hand and said, “I won’t let a fellow Gator die alone.”
Lanier told the Serdynski family that during Don’s final moments he used what he saw in the photos around the room to comfort their husband and father. At that moment, the family understood the importance of a healthcare team having insight into the personal side of their patient’s life. Tracy, along with the help of her family, quickly formed the Who I Am Foundation with the goal of helping other families tell their loved one’s story, using photos and notes hung in the room, to their healthcare teams.
“Based on what we observed with my dad and countless research papers, we learned patients and residents want their healthcare team to know part of their personal story. We created our free support kits so individuals can have a more personal experience, just like my dad,” Stites said.
The Who I Am Foundation’s healthcare kit includes a photo pocket wall hanging, designed to hold up to 15 photos/notes about the resident or patient. Once completed it can be hung in any type of healthcare facility. Healthcare teams entering the patient’s room can review the wall hanging and have more personal talking points with a resident or patient.
The Avon Park Interact Club also helped design the Foster Care Photo Album and Marker Set Gift Bag. Based on requests from several foster care parents, its purpose is to have a fun and creative way for foster children to tell those working to care for them their likes, dislikes and anything about their life story they wish to share.
To donate a pair of new pajamas, go to www.whoiamfoundation.com to find one of the pajama collection bins at participating businesses. You can also drop off a new pair of pajamas at the 5K location the day of the race.
Pajamas must be new. All sizes are needed, but an emphasis is placed on pajamas for ‘tweens and teens. For older teens, pajama pants and a T-shirt make a great outfit.