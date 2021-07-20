SEBRING — Longtime School Board Member Donna Howerton voiced her concerns recently of the growing number of administrative positions.
At a recent meeting, Howerton said the number of administrators is getting to the level when Wally Cox was superintendent. Cox was Superintendent Brenda Longshore's predecessor.
She noted that a recently retired administrator, Anne Lindsay, was listed on the superintendent's personnel recommendations as a part-time hourly administrator. Howerton requested communication on these positions.
"I know your thoughts are to do what is best for the kids, but if you can just bring something to us if you are going to be using that position," she said.
Longshore responded she would be glad to inform the board. There have been a few individuals that have been in those types of positions to help out and support special projects and there has been one administrator who has come back to help with that process.
School Board Chair Jan Shoop said that in Lindsay's situation, she brings a depth of knowledge.
The board approved the superintendent's personnel recommendations by a 4-0 vote. Jill Compton-Twist was absent from the meeting.
Recently Howerton said she was getting some concerns because after Longshore became the superintendent in November 2016, she cut a few administrative positions while adding responsibilities to other positions with a pay increase.
Now it is back to being similar to Cox's organizational chart, filling the positions plus those who had their salaries raised.
Howerton said she has been hearing from people that [the administration] may be getting a "little top heavy" at the district office.
At a March 2017 School Board workshop, Longshore said the reorganization would improve communication and department support. Also, it would reduce salary costs to increase the district’s fund balance (budget reserves) after the district was “very close to a financial emergency” in 2015.
Longshore’s district office reorganization plan was approved by the board in March with a 3-2 vote after much discussion centering on the plan’s two additional higher paying assistant superintendent positions.
Howerton and Compton-Twist had voted against the reorganization plan.
Now Howerton noted the district added an ESE coordinator position in addition to the ESE director position. Federal Programs is now a director position after being filled by a resource teacher. The position of Human Resources director was also brought back recently. Highlands Virtual School is now led by a principal position, which now oversees the Academy at Youth Care Lane, Howerton added.
"I am good with it as long as it is giving help in the classroom to our teachers and to our kids," Howerton said.