LAKE WALES — Beginning mid-September 2023, citizens in the historic core of Lake Wales will have access to more transportation. City staff is partnering with local area transit provider Citrus Connection to connect people to food distribution points and health services.
Walmart, Publix and the Polk County Health Department in Lake Wales are part of the bus route advancements.
“Easy access to safe transportation enables mobility. The new bus routes will promote a higher quality and standard of life,” City Manager James Slaton said.
A recent study conducted by DOH-Polk determined the northwest area to include high rates of food insecurity, behavioral health concerns and health inequity.
“Residents living in the northwest neighborhood will have access to the new bus service at pre-existing bus stops,” Erin Killebrew-Kinlaw, director of External Affairs at Citrus Connection said.
An added benefit to citizens with disabilities is Flex Service. The Lake Wales Circulator will flex off-route to pick up qualified citizens at their residence.
“Citizens now have more options for employment opportunities, social and recreation activities,” Slaton added.
The Lake Wales Circulator is partially funded by the City of Lake Wales and the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.