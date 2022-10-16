SEBRING — Burgers and custard, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, more storage space for your extra stuff and a marijuana dispensary are in works for new business in Sebring.
Sebring Building Official Greg Griffin said the city had a preliminary meeting about two months ago on a site layout with Culver’s. He believes the restaurant chain will come back with a site plan in the not too distant future.
The proposed location is 1651 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, (where a skating rink was located) which Griffin described as two doors north of All Star Car Sales, three doors north of Popeye’s and just south of what was the old State Farm office and most recently MB&A Realty.
Culver’s is a fast-food chain that features “ButterBurgers” and frozen custard.
Culver’s strategic growth plan includes restaurants from the Midwest south to Texas, west to Arizona and Utah, and east to South Carolina and Florida.
The former Ruby Tuesday’s location on the Sebring Parkway near the north Sebring Publix is undergoing remodeling for two new businesses.
Griffin said permits for a marijuana dispensary have been issued for the western portion of the former restaurant. The east side of the building is being built out for some form of food service restaurant, but there have been no applications submitted for that.
There is a big storage facility coming north of Lowe’s with the permits ready to issue, he said. There is a tremendous amount of wrought iron sitting on the ground north of Lowe’s so they may be awaiting the issuance of permits. They may be waiting on permitting from the Department of Environment Protection.
Griffin said from what he has heard Chick-fil-A is in contact with the County about access to Bayview Drive, AKA Bayview Street.
The property for a proposed Chick-fil-A is the northeast corner of Bayview and U.S. 27. It is in the city, but Bayview is a county road, Griffin noted.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton said Highlands County has received an application from a developer for the parcel north of Bayview Drive. In that application, several uses are listed, one being a high volume fast food restaurant with a drive-thru window.
“The name of the businesses are not listed on the application from the developer,” he said. “We are reviewing and addressing access concerns with respect to the anticipated levels of traffic on Bayview Drive and the adjoining intersections.”