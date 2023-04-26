TALLAHASSEE — The Senate continued moving forward Monday with confirming a slate of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, as outnumbered Democrats grilled one of the governor’s picks.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted to advance seven conservative appointees to the New College trustees. Six were tapped by DeSantis as he and other Republican leaders try to remake the small liberal-arts college in Sarasota.

