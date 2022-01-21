AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council’s newest members – Brittany McGuire, Michelle “Shelly” Mercure and Berniece Taylor – are eager to respond to citizen input and concerns and make improvements in the City of Charm.
McGuire, Mercure and Taylor were listed by the Highlands News-Sun as part of the 15 Highlands County residents to watch this year. As explained in the Our Backyard magazine, they are learning the ropes of city government as first-time council members.
Taylor said being on the City Council is “everything she expected and then some.”
Before taking office, when she started attending the council meetings as a citizen, Taylor said she noticed the council doesn’t necessarily go by the guidelines that are in place.
“It can appear that council members have favoritism, but as a council member they need to focus on whatever is in place. It affects everyone’s lives in the same way,” she said.
“You are going to have to make decisions on what you think is the best for Avon Park as a whole and not because there is a family member or a friend or a business partner that you may know,” Taylor said. “We are running a business and if we can help the citizens of Avon Park in any way without jeopardizing Avon Park financially, I am all for it.”
Taylor started going to council meetings in May 2021 to familiarize herself with the issues. She said the council is still going over some of the old business from 2021.
While she was campaigning, she listened to the concerns of the residents. Things that stood out was the two- and three-wheel vehicles that have been a nuisance on the Southside, late night noise issues from the clubs in the Southside and activities on what is called the “front street” of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue.
Taylor said she summitted three letters to City Manager Mark Schrader and they are working with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to address these issues. She has the cellphone numbers of the major, captain and lieutenant from the Sheriff’s Office who serve Avon Park, she noted.
“They know I am serious about that noise control because the residents are fed up and we want to be able to sleep and enjoy ourselves,” Taylor said.
Like many others on the council, beautifying the city is a priority for Taylor. Council will hire two new city employees to maintain the Mall and adjoining street.
Aside from the Mall, Taylor wants to start on Memorial Drive with not only encouraging homeowners to improve the appearance of their property, but also control the speeding on the road.
“Memorial can look much better than how it is looking,” she said.
Councilmember Michelle “Shelly” Mercure is also finding comfort in her new role. She said, “So far it is going pretty good. It is a very big learning experience, but I feel like that it is something I am able to do. I enjoy being out and being in the community and talking to people and hearing what they have to say about certain things that are going on in the town.”
Mercure attended some council meetings before she decided to run.
Among the ongoing council business from last year is the pending long-term agreement with Florida Airport Management (FAM), which seeks to operate the Avon Park Executive Airport for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers.
Mercure said it is the biggest thing the city is doing at this time as it still working with FAM on it.
“My long-term goal is still to get Main Street cleaned up and get it attractive and have businesses come in and want to settle there,” she said, which includes having the existing businesses clean up what is there. Once the cleanup happens, then she wants to see work on landscaping and then work start on the buildings.
“We need to get the buildings fixed,” Mercure said. “The council needs to address the Brickell Building and get it fixed. All the other buildings that belong to other people, such as 1 W. Main St., they just need to be cleaned up. If they are going to let them sit, at least keep them clean and presentable or sell them and get on with it.”
Brittany McGuire said she believes this first term has been going great.
“Everybody seems to be in the same mindset as far as the goals for the city and what we would like to see done and they’ve gotten input from community and from the citizens of Avon Park,” she said. “I feel like the members who are on the council now are all shooting for the same goals.”
Prior to becoming a council member, she had attended some council meeting and was familiar with the procedures, McGuire said. Schrader spoke to each of the new council members individually to answer any of their questions and inform them about ongoing business.
“He did a great job of prepping me,” she said.
The focus this year is to push hard to get FAA approval for the FAM deal to manage the airport and bring in a lot of business, which would be great for the community, McGuire said.
“I have also been doing my own research and contacting different grant agencies and things like that for any kind of funding that is available for redeveloping Main Street – like the Brickell Building and beautification grants – in addition to what the city has access to, to try to pump up Main Street,” she said.
As the council liaison, McGuire said she is excited about going next week to her first meeting of the Highlands County Tourist Development Council. McGuire has met with Casey Wohl Hartt of the TDC, who filled her in on the events that will coming to the community – not just Sebring, but Avon Park as well.
“I am excited to join in with them and get some tourism here as well,” she said.
The Avon Park City Council terms are three years so the terms of Taylor, Mercure and McGuire will expire in November 2024.