SpaceX Crew Launch

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, left, front, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right front, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, bck left, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

 TERRY RENNA/AP PHOTO

CAPE CANAVERAL (AP) — Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday.

They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.

