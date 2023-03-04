SpaceX Crew Launch

In this image from NASA TV, the four astronauts including United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi, third left gather, during the welcoming ceremony, on the International Space Station, Friday, March 3, 2023. A new crew from the United States, Russia and United Arab Emirates has arrived at the International Space Station. The new arrivals include United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi, the first astronaut from the Arab world who will spend an extended time in space. Al-Neyadi is only the second person from the UAE to rocket into orbit.

 NASA TV via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new crew arrived at the International Space Station on Friday for a six-month mission, after overcoming trouble with one of the capsule’s docking hooks.

The SpaceX capsule and its four astronauts had to wait 65 feet (20 meters) from the orbiting lab, as flight controllers in California scrambled to come up with a software fix.

Recommended for you