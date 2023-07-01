New Laws Florida

Protestors opposed to a new law cracking down on employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally march to the Florida Capitol, Friday, in Tallahassee, Fla.

 BRENDAN FARRINGTON/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally will face tough punishments and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws take effect Saturday, many of which Gov. Ron DeSantis will highlight as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis has taken a hard line on illegal immigration as he campaigns, saying he’ll finish the Mexican border wall his one-time supporter, Donald Trump, promised to build. He’s also carried out political gimmicks like flying immigrants from Texas to blue states, supposedly before they can get to Florida.

