AVON PARK — A new exhibit has been added at The Depot Museum in Avon Park, featuring Louis E. Bates Sr., the first African American executive development director of the City of Avon Park, Florida, 2000-2003.
Bates is a retired Army veteran, who still resides in Avon Park. He implemented a number of positive historical improvements to the community under his leadership. Among his many accomplishments were two Community Redevelopment Agencies (CRA) for Avon Park Airport and Southside, terminating truck traffic on Main Street, new sidewalks, lighting, and a playground for the Southside.
Bates was born and raised in Washington, DC. He moved to Avon Park in 1999, after retiring from his position as contracting officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department.
He now serves as Deacon and chief executive officer of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. He is a member in good standing with Free and Accepted PHA Masons, Shriners of Murat Temple 180, and Eastern Stars, Geraldine 110 Chapter.
Patricia Quinones-Rivera, ED.S. is a research consultant for The Depot Museum in Avon Park.