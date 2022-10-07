SEBRING — The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce will bring a new festival to Downtown Sebring on Saturday, Dec. 3. Sebring’s Christmas on the Circle, a Festival and Merry Market presented by MidFlorida Credit Union.
The Merry Market will start at 2 p.m. on West Center Avenue and will go until 9 p.m. Vendors will be set up as a one-stop-shop for finding the perfect, unique gift for the holiday season. Apparel, home décor, sweet treats and more will be on display.
As the sun goes down and the famous Carousel of Lights brightens up downtown, the festival will start at 5 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. In conjunction with the activities that already take place on the Circle, such as games and pictures with Santa, there will be a lot more fun for everyone. Attendees will enjoy “Florida” snow showers every 30 minutes, festive picture opportunities, entertainment throughout the evening, and other surprises along the way. There will be armbands available to purchase (limited number) to enjoy ice skating, a snow maze, cookie decorating and getting your picture taken in a giant snow globe.
For more information on becoming a vendor or purchasing armbands in advance, please follow the Sebring’s Christmas on the Circle Facebook page or visit www.sebring.org. If you have any questions, call at 863-385-8448 or email admin@sebring.org.