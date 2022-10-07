SEBRING — The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce will bring a new festival to Downtown Sebring on Saturday, Dec. 3. Sebring’s Christmas on the Circle, a Festival and Merry Market presented by MidFlorida Credit Union.

The Merry Market will start at 2 p.m. on West Center Avenue and will go until 9 p.m. Vendors will be set up as a one-stop-shop for finding the perfect, unique gift for the holiday season. Apparel, home décor, sweet treats and more will be on display.

