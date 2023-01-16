House Explosion Firefighters Injured

Aftermath of a house explosion on Ramapo Avenue in Pompton Lakes, N.J., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The New Jersey house where smoke had been reported exploded with volunteer firefighters inside, injuring several of them and sending a few to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities said.

 MICHAEL KARAS/NORTHJERSEY.COM via AP

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey house where smoke had been reported exploded with volunteer firefighters inside, injuring five of them and sending two to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities said.

The Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said on its Facebook page that crews were dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday after a police sergeant reported smelling smoke coming from the home.

