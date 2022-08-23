SEBRING — On the statewide schedule of adopting textbooks, students would be getting new math books this school year, but they have yet to arrive for most students at Highlands District Schools.
The district’s school year started Aug. 10 for students.
At last week’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, Board Member Donna Howerton said one of the district’s goals is to provide students with effective grade-appropriate instructional materials.
“What I have been hearing this week, and it is kind of troubling to me as a board member, is none of our elementary schools have their math books and our secondary schools are struggling,” she said.
That was not shared with the board and she would have liked that, Howerton said.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Danielle Erwin said they are working on getting online textbooks. Management Information Systems Director Darrell Layfield is getting that up and going, she said.
They are waiting for the books to get delivered so they can tweak them. Erwin also said they are aware of it and working on it.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Carey Conner said, “Everybody in the state of Florida was adopting new math books, just like we were doing ELA (English language arts) last year.”
They were late and did more work in the adoption process and they communicated it would be a little later, she said. What they are trying to do now is get online access.
She personally called the publisher that day, Conner told the School Board last Tuesday.
“We do have a demo account where the teachers can see something, but it is not ideal” she added.
Erwin said, “We are working with the schools and talking to the principals frequently and department heads and getting it as quickly as possible. We know the concern and we are working behind the scenes with that.”
Howerton said Friday the Curriculum Department has really gotten on top of it.
She called some other area school districts Wednesday morning to see if they are having any issues with getting math books.
Howerton said she heard from Glades and Hardee counties where at the elementary level they have their math books, but they are still struggling with getting the books at the secondary level. Highlands has some of its secondary math books.
“I have gotten them [Curriculum Department] to see what happened on our end as to when we ordered them,” she said. “I don’t know if the other counties have a different book than we have.”
At Tuesday’s meeting they were going over the curriculum goal of providing students with the instructional tools that they need and “it just bothered me that we weren’t able to start out with curriculum books,” plus once they get the books, the teachers have to review them and make adjustments.”
Howerton said she planned to meet with the curriculum department this week to get an update.