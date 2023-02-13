New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball

New Mexico State's Ivan Aurrecoechea shoots against New Mexico during an NCAA college basketball game Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Cruces, N.M. New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night, Feb. 10, 2023. The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy. 

 NATHAN J. FISH/THE LAS CRUCES SUN NEWS via AP, FILE

The chancellor at New Mexico State says players on the basketball team were interviewed by school personnel Saturday about an alleged hazing incident that led to the program’s suspension.

In a letter to the school community, chancellor Dan Arvizu said he was “heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations.”

