Orlando Airport Expansion

Artificial palm trees line and skylights are seen in the new terminal at Orlando International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. The addition of Terminal C gives the airport the ability to handle an additional 12 million passengers at the terminal’s 15 new gates.

 MIKE SCHNEIDER/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Visitors to the new terminal at Orlando International Airport may want to wear sunscreen, shades and a floppy hat.

Sun rays beaming through the windows of its soaring ceilings don’t just peck at the passing passengers — they practically smooch them as if they were spending a day at the beach.

