Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring residents using the community center pool last month have seen a big hole dug out beyond the parking lot. That is site preparation to de-muck the ground for a new playground going in between the basketball courts and the pool parking lot.
Work started April 14, and is expected to go until June before it is done. It may cause some inconvenience to people visiting the community center, as it has closed the easternmost entrance/exit, leaving one way in or out for motorists.
The sidewalk to the pool, playground and pavilion will remain open, but the basketball court and swings will be closed during construction.
The Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee recommended $108,500 for the new playground, according to the interlocal agreement in Tuesday’s Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors meeting agenda.
Supervisors approved it unanimously, but not before some discussion.
As with all funding from the county’s recreational funds, the playground will have to stay open to the general public, including people who live outside Sun ‘N Lake.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Dan Stegall said they could put up a fence around the playground, he suggested, but it would still have to stay open to all county residents.