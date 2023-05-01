Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring residents using the community center pool last month have seen a big hole dug out beyond the parking lot. That is site preparation to de-muck the ground for a new playground going in between the basketball courts and the pool parking lot.

Work started April 14, and is expected to go until June before it is done. It may cause some inconvenience to people visiting the community center, as it has closed the easternmost entrance/exit, leaving one way in or out for motorists.

