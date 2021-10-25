SEBRING — The School District has a new position called “attendance liaison,” to help student attendance, which is one of the areas the district has focused on improving.
At a recent meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, a few administrators provided an update on the district’s efforts to achieve the Stock Take goals, which range from improving student performance to recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff.
Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman provided an update on the area she is overseeing — Development of the Whole Child, which focuses on the learning environment and that a student’s physical and mental needs are being met when they are in school.
In order for students to benefit from the highly effective teaching strategies in Goal 1, they need to be in school and attentive to their teacher’s instruction, she said.
The three main strategies are improving attendance, improved discipline and expanding the mentorship program.
The goal is to increase the percentage of students who are present for more than 90% of their time enrolled.
“We began in 2018-19 with 77% of our students attending at least 90% of the time and we all know has happened with attendance over the last couple of years,” Blackman said.
A chart showed that at the end of the 2018-19 school year it slipped a bit to 75% and was back to 78% at the end of the third nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
At the end of the 2020-21, 71% of the students were present for 90% of the time they were enrolled in school.
The goal is to increase it to 85% of the students attending 90% of the time by the 2021-22 school year.
At the last principals meeting, the school social workers worked very diligently to put together some procedural processes in reviewing attendance practices and strategies to monitor it at the school sites, Blackman said. They are working very closely with each school site in that attendance review process.
Also, some the ESSER 2 funds (Elementary And Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) were used to hire people for a position called “attendance liaisons” who work side-by-side with the school social workers looking for students who haven’t showed up at school, she said.
They are reaching out to the families of the students who aren’t attending to see what is going on in their life and determine why they are not in school, because regular school attendance is so critical for them.
Blackman explained to Highlands News-Sun that the primary role of the attendance liaisons is to work directly with school social workers to locate students they anticipated enrolling or starting the school year with the district and did not. They are also working with families whose students are not attending school regularly to identify any needs the family may have and connect them with community resources and/or agencies. They work at all schools and all grade levels.
“One of our current liaisons was hired in April of last year and the other began in August,” she said. The district has three attendance liaisons and is advertising for a fourth.
Another goal is to increase the percentage of students (enrolled at some point in the school year) with no exclusionary discipline (out of school suspension or expulsion) from 93% in the 2017-18 school year to 95% by the 2021-22 school year.
At the end of the third nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year and the end of the 2020-21 school year the percentage without exclusionary discipline was 94%.
Also hampered by the pandemic was the goal to to increase the number of mentors (family and community members) in Highlands County Schools from 55 in the 2017-18 school year to 200 by the 2021-22 school year.
The number of mentors increased to 95 by the end of the third nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, but decreased to 78 by the end of the 2020-21 school year.