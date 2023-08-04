Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Fred Hawkins first day as president of South Florida State College.
Fred Hawkins started his first day in the office on July 3 as the fifth president of South Florida State College (SFSC), which has campus locations in Arcadia, Avon Park, Bowling Green and Lake Placid.
Hawkins formerly served in the Florida House of Representatives for Osceola and Orange counties as the vice chair of the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee and the whip of all education committees. He was also the president and chief executive officer of the Osceola County Education Foundation.
“I am honored to join such an exceptional group of educators and professionals at SFSC and look forward to working together as we continue to offer the life-changing programs and services that influence the workforce of Florida,” Hawkins said. “I strive to build upon the already solid academic foundation that SFSC maintains and enjoys, and further advance the innovative offerings and partnerships.”
Hawkins served three terms on the Osceola Board of County Commissioners where he was first elected in 2008. He served as chairman in 2010, 2014 and 2016.
He also served on the Osceola County Planning Commission, Osceola County Charter Review Commission, Florida Association of Counties, Greater Osceola Partnership for Economic Prosperity, and the Orlando Economic Partnership. Hawkins was awarded the Legislator of the Year Award by the Florida Councils of the Boy Scouts of America, the Legislative Champion from the National Waste & Recycling Association, and the Community Supporter Award from the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce.
Hawkins graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor’s degree in Pre-Law and Political Science. He, his wife Tiffany, and daughter Kendrie look forward to meeting members of the tri-county community.
SFSC will welcome students for the start of the fall 2023 term on Friday, Aug. 18.