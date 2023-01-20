Western Wildfires Biden Plan

A member of the Mile High Youth Corps walks near a smoldering pile of tree debris during a controlled burn with the U.S. Forest Service in Hatch Gulch Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, near Deckers, Colo. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the forest service conducted burns, tree thinning and other work to reduce wildfire risks across 5,000 square miles last year.

 BRITTANY PETERSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program launched Thursday by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year.

The State Department program is called the Welcome Corps. The agency aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can help 5,000 refugees during the first year of the program.

