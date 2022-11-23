SEBRING — Reese Martin and Nicole Radonski were sworn in Tuesday morning to their first terms on the School Board of Highlands County.
Also, Isaac Durrance, who faced no opposition on election day, was sworn in to his second four-year term.
Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer administered the oath to all three School Board members.
With Durrance having completed his year as board chair, the board selected a new chair and vice chair.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore presided over the board’s reorganization meeting.
She thanked Durrance for serving as chairperson for 2021-22 and presented him with a gavel as a token of appreciation.
Board Member Jan Shoop nominated Donna Howerton to serve as chair. The nomination was approved by a unanimous vote.
Then Howerton nominated Shoop to serve as vice chair, which was approved by a unanimous vote.
Howerton welcomed the new board members along with Durrance’s “reelection” to the board.
The board approved its meeting schedule for the next year, which includes meetings on Dec. 6, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24.
