I’m about to age myself here, but do you remember those good old days before Amazon when the mall used to be the “it” place? If you don’t, just know it was a great time. They used to have an arcade and, as a child and teen, I and everyone else I knew loved going there. I remember the Soul Calibur machine they had (for those that don’t know, it’s a fighting game) as well as air hockey, among other things.

A couple of my friends used to play Soul Calibur at that arcade a lot and even went on to compete in tournaments where they represented our fantastic county well. Incidentally, we all still live in and love Highlands County and we are all still gamers.

Recommended for you