SEBRING — Tuesday night, Alex Newman will join the Highlands Tea Party via a ZOOM presentation. He is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author and consultant, and has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad.
Newman currently serves as a contributor to The Epoch Times, World Net Daily, Freedom Project Media, The New American magazine, and the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, among others. Moreover, he has authored/co-authored several books and serves as a director for multiple organizations in the fight for faith, family and freedom.
Newman is a marketing expert and has worked on a wide array of campaigns, ranging from Congressional political campaigns to campaigns for non-profit groups and international businesses. After living in eight different countries on four continents, he speaks multiple languages. His work has been cited by governments and major media outlets around the world.
Newman is a frequent guest on national and international radio and TV shows, and has been on many of America’s most popular shows. He is also a frequent speaker on TV programs and at conferences, all together reaching tens of millions of people with the message of faith, family and freedom.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; meetings commence at 6 p.m.