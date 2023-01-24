SEBRING — Tuesday night, Alex Newman will join the Highlands Tea Party via a ZOOM presentation. He is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author and consultant, and has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad.

Newman currently serves as a contributor to The Epoch Times, World Net Daily, Freedom Project Media, The New American magazine, and the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, among others. Moreover, he has authored/co-authored several books and serves as a director for multiple organizations in the fight for faith, family and freedom.

