SEBRING — The inaugural Media Day Event for high school sports in Highlands County highlighted the athletes and coaches who are preparing to give it their all in fall sports on Saturday, Aug. 20.
At Lakeshore Mall’s Center Stage, the event recognized the players and coaches gearing up for the three schools’ bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming and diving, and volleyball seasons.
Vice President and Group Publisher of D-R Media and Investments Tim Smolarick interviewed the athletes to learn about their interest and motivation in their chosen sport. The coaches answered questions about the training, competitions, scoring, etc., involved, as well.
Smolarick is also publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.
The teams from Avon Park High School were featured first followed by Lake Placid High and Sebring High schools.
Avon Park High Principal Karen Edsall said, “I am really excited that the athletes are having the opportunity to spotlight their sports and talk about what it is that draws them into the sport and just to be able to celebrate some of the under-celebrated sports at our school. I am excited for these student leaders.”
Senior Addi O’Berry, who is preparing for her fourth season on the school’s golf team, said it was nice to have an event like this.
“They just asked me what my lowest score was and what I try to do for the next match,” she said.
Parent Kim Lambert was at the event to support her daughter, Kendal, who is an Avon Park High School junior on the swimming team.
This is her daughter’s third year on the team, Kim said. She has been swimming since she was about 8 years old.
“This is exciting,” she said. “It is very cool to see all the athletes and give them some recognition for their accomplishments and their drive to accomplish a lot this season.”
Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore said, “It is so exciting to celebrate our athletes across our district. I am so thankful for the partnership with the community and Highlands News-Sun pooling everyone together for this event and giving our kids a great start. So we are really looking forward to a wonderful year this year with our athletes.
“This year I am going to have a more intentional focus to make it to more sporting events through the school year. I’m looking forward to seeing these athletes on the field.”
Highlands News-Sun partnered with Dr. Thomas Lackey, The School Board of Highlands County and Lakeshore Mall to present this event celebrating the hard work and dedication of the male and female high school athletes and also recognize the efforts of the coaches and the big role they play in guiding their teams.
Sponsors included Florida Lakes Surgical, Florida Lakes Spa, Bowman Steel, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Marlin Marble, John Palmer Electric and Mid-State Garage Doors and Service.
This was the first of three Media Days planned for the 2022-23 school year with each Media Day helping to kick off each sports season.
Dates for the other two Media Days have not yet been set.
Following each Media Day, Highlands News-Sun will be publishing a special section to tell you more about the athletes who are playing that season and what the coaches are expecting.
At the end of the year, the student athletes named to the All-County teams will be recognized at a sports banquet.