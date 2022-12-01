Hakeem Jeffries

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives for leadership elections where he is expected to become the top Democrat in the House when Nancy Pelosi steps down as speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Jeffries will become the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emboldened House Democrats are poised to usher in a new generation of leaders with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becoming the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside.

Showing rare party unity after their midterm election losses, the House Democrats are expected to move seamlessly Wednesday from one history-making leader to another, uniting around the 52-year-old New Yorker, who has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber.

