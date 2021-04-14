LAKE PLACID — On April 9, the Lake Placid Garden Club continued work on their Acorn Project. The “4 Musketeer” work van of Sandy and Peter Otway picked up Karen Denning and Sandy Rosch for the 8-9:30 a.m. shift at Royce Ranch. They began weeding under the direction of Tessie Offner and then dug out some of the baby oaks from the trays. The baby oaks were then planted in pots and the club thanked them for growing, and then fertilized them.
The second shift, Agnes and Bill Smith, arrived at 9:30 a.m. to work. Agnes brought snacks to celebrate the Garden Club’s one year anniversary on the job.
“Thank you so much Agnes for the yummy snacks,” said the club. See you all again in May.