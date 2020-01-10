AVON PARK — Jeri Jonelle Nichol, 35, of Avon Park, was arrested on Sunday for shoplifting and drug possession.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were called out to Walmart in Avon Park on Sunday in reference to a theft, according to reports. Deputies were notified that Nichol had been observed concealing clothing under her jacket, then entering the restroom. When deputies made contact with Nichol they discovered the aforementioned clothing still under her jacket, reports said.
A witness confirmed the clothing Nichol was concealing had not been paid for. A search of Nichol’s purse yielded more items that had not been paid for. Deputies also found a pack of lighters in her jacket that were not paid for. According to reports, the total of the items Nichol concealed and endeavored to steal was $97.57.
Deputies also found Nichol to be carrying narcotics. In a jacket pocket, deputies found 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, 19 Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets and one hydromorphone tablet, according to reports.
Nichol was taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with misdemeanor petit theft second degree first offense, felony methamphetamine possession, felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, felony possession of controlled substance without a prescription and misdemeanor possession of drug equipment. She is currently in jail on $12,000 bond.
While Nichol was in the jail, HCSO added a new charge of felony grand theft over $750 but less than $5,000.