LAKE PLACID — Polish your antique cars. Rev up your muscle car engines. Bring on the Corvettes. Prepare to impress with your fancy motorcycle. Why, because the annual Caladium Festival Car & Bike Show is looking for entries.
The actual show will be Saturday, July 30, at Devane Park, around the circle, in the Town of Lake Placid. But it’s not too soon to register your car, truck or motorcycle – whether foreign, antique, stock or classic – for judging. Pre-registration closes at noon July 22.
Last year there were 239 vehicles on display representing 20 different classes. Plaques will again be awarded to the winner and runner-up in each class. Plus, there will be a Mayor’s Award and a Police Chief’s Award.
Pete Richie, a Corvette enthusiast, will be this year’s director of the show. He takes over for Bob Larson who ran things for many, many years before his retirement. Richie belongs to the Lake Country Cruisers and has organized many car shows as well. He’s excited to make this year’s show a huge success.
This year, instead of plastic trophies, winners will receive professional plaques to display. Also, the ‘Best of Show Award’ will be very special and will tie in with the Caladium Festival itself. Metal creation artist Jamie Klemm designed a 27-inch-tall Caladium leaf for that honor.
The first 150 vehicles to arrive the morning of the show will receive ‘goody bags’. Throughout the day there will be a deejay making announcements and providing entertainment. Vehicle owners and spectators can win very nice prizes provided by sponsors and cash during the 50/50 drawings. Plus, vendors will be on hand as well.
The Car & Bike Show will take place just down the street from the Lake Placid Caladium Festival that features entertainment, caladium plant judging, vendors and lots of food. The festival runs July 29-31. For safety reasons, no animals are allowed.
To pre-register, visit the website at CaladiumFestival.org or email your request to information@lpfla.com. If you have special questions, call Pete Richie at 863-243-4329. Volunteers to assist at the starting line are also needed. (They get to see every entry.)
So, don’t wait until the last minute to pre-register. Entries will be coming from around the state and beyond. See you there!