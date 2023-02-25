APTOPIX Nigeria Elections

Members of the congregation sing and chant during a church service in which they prayed for the country ahead of elections and against the forces of evil, at the Celestial Church of Christ Olowu Cathedral on Lagos Island in Nigeria Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Nigerian voters are heading to the polls Saturday to select a new president following the second and final term of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

 BEN CURTIS/AP PHOTO

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria arrested a lawmaker who allegedly was carrying nearly $500,000 in cash in a battleground state a day before the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections, raising fresh concerns Friday about the influence of money in the vote.

Chinyere Igwe, a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, was found traveling with the money inside a bag in his car around 2 a.m. along with a distribution list, Rivers state police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko said.

Recommended for you