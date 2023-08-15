United States Niger's Hostage

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum

 MICHEL EULER/AP PHOTO, FILE

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s mutinous soldiers said they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security, in an announcement hours after the junta said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the mounting regional crisis.

If found guilty, Bazoum could face the death penalty, according to Niger’s penal code.

