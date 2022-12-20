Russia Ukraine War

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a massive Russian drone night strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosive drones attacked Ukraine’s capital before dawn Monday, local authorities reported, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to visit ally Belarus, which provided the Kremlin’s forces with a launch pad for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost 10 months ago.

The drone attack came three days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia’s biggest assaults on Kyiv since the war started and as Moscow presses on with its effort to torment Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate.

