SEBRING — Highlands County has a balanced capital financial strategy going into the 2022-23 budget process.
Part of the reason for that, according to David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is that the county has carried forward fund balance from this year.
Another is that $13.8 million already raised this fiscal year from the county’s local option one-cent sales tax — expected to reach $14 million by Sept. 30 — which will likely increase to $14.3 million or more in the coming fiscal year.
Sales tax revenue is expected to grow incrementally each year after that to $14.8 million, $15.4 million, $15.9 million and $16.5 million.
The Capital Financial Strategy (CFS), the five-year plan for capital improvements, also has $66,741 from property taxes budgeted for the coming year and $50,000 per year each year after that.
The county has $3.58 million in the CFS revenue under “grants” to account for a state grant to help build a fire station to serve Spring Lake and the Sebring Regional Airport and Sebring International Raceway.
The Solid Waste Trust Fund, required to insure against the liability of closing the landfill, has $6.43 million in it for the coming year. That’s carried forward each year, just in case.
Currently, the landfill is more than 90% full, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. There is another $6 million in the CFS to construct a new landfill cell, which will require an impervious liner, piping for the leachate and other infrastructure.
Howerton said that is in the design and permitting phase, at the moment.
The fuel tax is expected to bring in $76,526 in the coming year, which will help to maintain the Sebring Parkway system, now more than 20 years old in spots.
Also, the CFS shows $340,776 being generated by the Building Department.
In expenses, the county has $3.14 million in the coming year for debt service on the Series 2015 loan, much of which has gone to improve fire services.
The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee has $306,000 allocated for recreation assistance to the three municipalities, another $50,000 to use as a match for grants, $100,000 for playground systems/equipment and $200,000 — all from grants — to pay for the Panther Parkway Trailhead Park.
In Fiscal Year 2022-23, under general government, the CFS has $700,000 for technology infrastructure improvement for the Clerk of Courts and Comptroller’s Office, with another $82,500 for Clerk’s Office remodeling.
Some other highlights include a $655,000 half-and-half match with the Health Department to replace the building’s roof. There is also $149,000 for metal storage buildings at the sports complex and the Facilities and Maintenance Departments.
Fire Station 4 has $75,000 set up to provide better gear storage. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also has $65,000 this year, $197,460 in 2022-23 and $210,000 in 2023-24 for a storage building.
Animal Services has $250,000 this year and in the coming year for improvements to its buildings and facilities. Also, the CFS has $157,000 in 2022-23 and $1 million in 2023-24 to move the Sebring-area county vehicle fuel station on George Boulevard to another larger site on the same street.
The Tax Collector’s Office has funds this year and in the coming fiscal year to expand all the offices in Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid. The Supervisor of Elections Office has $96,515 in the coming fiscal year for an express vote ballot marking device.
The Solid Waste department has $400,000 in the coming fiscal year for a new bulldozer and both $1.37 million and $808,500 in 2023-24 for two other bulldozers, to stay ahead of equipment failures.
Under “Transportation,” the CFS has $2.7 million this year, $1.9 million in the coming year, and $2.7 million or more each year after that for road resurfacing. In addition to this year’s $700,000 funds for road reconstruction and dirt road paving, the CFS has $1.5 million his coming fiscal year for that category, to get ahead on some of the needed work, Road and Bridge Department officials said.
There’s approximately $240,000 to $250,000 each year to pay for Sebring Parkway maintenance, and $69,000 to $71,000 each year for improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Starting with $200,000 this year and increasing by $100,000 each year, the CFS has funds to deal with drainage improvement projects.
To make ADA improvements to the Hammock Road Multi-use Path, the CFS has $250,000 in 2022-23 and $250,000 in 2023-24.