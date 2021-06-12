SEBRING — A negligence lawsuit against the City of Sebring and the Southwest Florida Water Management District was not settled at a recent mediation session, but the plaintiff has proposed a settlement to both the city and water district.
The lawsuit was filed by a woman who was injured when she fell in 2018 at the Veterans Beach boat dock.
The original court complaint, filed on Aug. 14, 2019, cited the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners with negligence related to the injuries suffered by Danielle Bailey.
An amended complaint filed Sept. 11, 2019 states that the City of Sebring was responsible for maintaining the Veterans Beach boat launching area and boat dock at or near 4261 Lakeview Drive.
The complaint states that on Aug. 6, 2018, Bailey was using the boat launch area when she slipped and fell on a substance, believed to be algae growth on the boat dock, and sustained injuries.
Morgan & Morgan attorney Adam Kemp is representing Bailey.
On Aug. 20, 2020 Kemp filed a second amended complaint, in which Count II states, the Water Management District negligently failed to properly maintain the water levels of Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson to prevent overflow of water from submerging the boat dock at Veterans Beach.
The second amended complaint also stated the Water Management District failed to maintain or adequately maintain the boat dock area in and around the boat launch area at Veterans Beach.
The water district offered a proposal in April for a settlement in the case, but there was no response from the plaintiff.
Mediator Jerry Hill reported the parties were at an impasse after the mediation session on May 27.
On Wednesday, Bailey proposed a settlement in the case to both the City of Sebring and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. The settlement terms are not part the Clerk of Courts public records.